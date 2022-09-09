The court has made it abundantly plain that Imran has not been able to fully comprehend the seriousness of the issue and what committing criminal contempt could mean for him. To Imran’s defense, he has recently been able to act with such impunity that it could seem reasonable for him to believe he will do so again.

But it is becoming more and more clear that if he does not immediately apologize, he will be charged with contempt of court, which carries a potential five-year disqualification. And it’s not like this hasn’t happened before; in Pakistan, a number of politicians have received punishment for showing disdain, and a sitting prime minister, Yusuf Raza Gilani, was even forced from office as a result.

Imran may be nearing the end of his string of non-apologies, which have all been accepted by individuals, institutions, and supporters. The PTI chairman continuously fails to understand that politics, especially politics in a country like Pakistan, are so much more than just confrontational politics that may help enhance popularity.

However, Imran and his advisers continue to act as though he is so well-liked that an apology is unnecessary. Though he may be a popular leader—even the most popular leader—justice is impartial when it comes to the position of authority or popularity, something the PTI may not have considered.

Legal experts claim Imran still has time to offer a sincere apology. And unless he wants to take the possibility of being disqualified, he may not have much of a choice in the matter. Perhaps it’s time for the former prime minister to take advice from more experienced people, offer an unreserved apology, admit he was wrong to target a judge, and then move on.

A political figure shouldn’t overdo the dramatics when the nation is already in a state of disarray. Imran’s uncertain political future will undoubtedly be top of mind as he and his team decide on their course of action, albeit potentially rather very late.