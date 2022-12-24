Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and PML-N leader, tested positive for Covid, his attorney said a Karachi accountability court.

Mr. Abbasi was scheduled to appear in court in a matter involving unauthorised appointments at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The attorney stated that his client was unable to attend the hearing because of Covid when the accountability court judge took up the case. However, additional suspects showed up in court.

The hearing was later postponed by the judge until January 16.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has charged Mr. Abbasi with hiring individuals in violation of the law while serving as the PML-N government’s minister of petroleum. The managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil were allegedly illegally appointed by him, according to NAB.

Pakistan reported one unique coronavirus-related fatality in the previous day, bringing the total number of verified positive cases to 1,575,665. On Saturday, the overall death toll increased to 30,636.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 13 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 on the previous day.

13 people tested positive for the disease out of the 4,403 tests Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. A 0.30 percent COVID Positivity Ratio was noted.