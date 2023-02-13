Shahid Afridi, a former all-star player and interim head selector, was observed in Karachi amid a large gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat, where the annual congressional assembly was taking place.

Images of Shahid Afridi went viral on social media as tens of thousands crowded inside the Tablighi Jamat assembly.

During the yearly event, the 45-year-old can be seen drinking tea in the viral photos.Another image shows him dozing off after the enormous gathering.

کراچی میں جاری تبلیغی اجتماع میں شاہد آفریدی⁦⁩ کی شرکت#Spiritual_Tourism#Religious_Tourism pic.twitter.com/B5wkqT3faW — Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PakistanJannatt) February 12, 2023

Shahid Afridi with jamaat e tableegh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRbNRUCJc — Syka🇵🇰| Rocky's 🎂 (@syka56) February 12, 2023

At the religious ceremony where eminent scholars offered special prayers, Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori and MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were also present.

With millions of members, Tablighi Jamaat is one of the biggest religious movements in the world, especially in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. Members of the Jamaat also go to many nations to share the message of Islam.