ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Shaukat Tarin, a former federal finance minister, was named a defendant in a case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime unit.

In response to a complaint from Arshad Mehmood, a case has been filed under the PICA Act against Tarin for allegedly popular audio on social media.

The FIR claims that Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Shaukat Tarin are speaking with Mohsin Laghari in the allegedly audible recording.

Tarin was advising Laghari that the surplus budget shouldn’t be sent over to the federal government.

In accordance with sedition laws, a case was filed against former finance minister Shaukat Tareen.

Shaukat Tarin’s investigation was concluded, and the government has authorised the FIA to arrest him, according to Sunday’s statement from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.