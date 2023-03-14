Shahid Afridi, a former cricketer, has shown his support for Shadab Khan, who has been named the team captain for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

On Monday, Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed released the lineup for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will start on March 24 on Friday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam have all been rested for the series.

Shahid clarified his position on the change in captaincy by stating that Shaheen was never the target of his lobbying.

He said the following on a local cricket show: “I have no connection to the cricket board at all. Shaheen was advised by me not to accept the PSL franchise captaincy or the captaincy of the national team.”

“Second, the board’s selection is sensible and appropriate given the seniority. Since Shadab has been acting as vice-captain for a while now, he is the rightful choice to fill Babar’s absence. I’m happy with the choice, he added.

Shahid Afridi was chosen as the interim Chief Selector of the men’s cricket squad for the home series against New Zealand earlier this year by the Management Committee of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which is led by Chairman Najam Sethi.