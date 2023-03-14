Hamza Shehbaz, a former chief minister of Punjab, and Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president and main organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have both agreed to run for the Punjab Assembly on April 30 from Lahore.

They would file their nomination papers today, according to party insiders (Tuesday).

The PML-N has already made up its mind to run candidates in every Punjab Assembly district.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the deadline for submitting nomination papers to the Returning Officers (ROs) for the Punjab Assembly elections was Tuesday (today).

While the nomination papers would be scrutinised until March 22, the names of the candidates would be released on March 15. Appeals against the denial or acceptance of nomination papers may be submitted up until March 27.

The updated list of candidates would be published on April 4 once the appellate panel had decided on the appeals by April 3. On April 5, candidates may withdraw their papers, and that day a revised list of candidates will be revealed.

On April 6, candidates would get their election insignia, and voting would take place on April 30.

Following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly in January, elections for its general seats will take place on April 30 per directives from Pakistan’s Supreme Court.