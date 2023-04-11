Shahid Afridi, a former captain of Pakistan, has clarified remarks made by Najam Sethi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), questioning Babar Azam’s captaincy.

The statement follows Me Sethi’s Sunday admission that Shahid Afridi, chair of the interim selection committee, had suggested Babar be replaced as Pakistan captain.

The renowned cricketer, though, later clarified on Twitter that he had not made such a suggestion.

“I talked to Mr. Najam Sethi, who was gracious enough to confirm that he wasn’t making a reference to me when he made a joke about Babar Azam’s captaincy. In his social media posts, he has further clarified this. As a consequence, the problem is solved.This has resolved the issue. Best wishes to Babar and his team for the series against New Zealand, Afridi wrote.

I spoke with Mr Najam Sethi who was kind enough to confirm he was not referring to me while commenting about Babar Azam’s captaincy. He has further clarified this in his social media posts. This has put the matter to bed.

All the best to Babar and his side for the series vs NZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 10, 2023

Babar Azam was supported as team captain in a statement released by the PCB president on Monday.

On Twitter, Mr. Sethi stated, “Media and cricketing circles have been debating the advantages and disadvantages of keeping Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game for months. I have gotten opinions from the selection committees led by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid because the Chairman will eventually make the decision.

Both Committees believed that the subject needed consideration, but both ultimately decided that the current situation should be maintained. I’ve since made this position known in public. In the end, the success or failure of the status quo will determine my choice, he insisted.

Mr. Sethi pleaded with the public to avoid stirring up controversies in keeping with Babar Azam’s captaincy, adding, “I will also be guided by what the Selectors, Going ahead, the head coach and director of cricket operations will speak.They should be the best people to give me advice, in my opinion. Therefore, in the best interests of the national team, we should back Babar and avoid stirring up controversy.