ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif declared on Tuesday that the coalition government’s one-year term had been a “successful tenure” that had helped the country overcome its financial and energy problems and restore its credibility.

He said in a Twitter thread, “I can tell people that over the previous year, we have mostly succeeded in strengthening Pakistan’s credibility as a partner and friend.

PM Shehbaz gave the evaluation of the PDM-led administration after one year in power. “Today completes a year since I took an oath as prime minister of a coalition government,” he declared. During this time, there have been enormous challenges.

PM Shehbaz predicts that rather than confrontation and retaliation, the political environment would be distinguished by cooperation and healing from April 2022. The coming together of political groups with different platforms for a common national purpose constitutes a great advancement in the political growth of the nation, he continued.

He asserted that Pakistan’s economy managed to survive despite the economic landmines planted by Imran Khan and the interruptions to the world’s fuel and food supply chains.

“Every default prediction turned out to be false. He claimed that sincere efforts are being made to strengthen the economy.

According to PM Shehbaz, the coalition administration has worked hard to mend, rebuild, and strengthen Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, which were severely damaged by the “Nazi regime.”

The world has recognised the government’s decisiveness in undertaking rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, providing social protection to millions of people, and mobilising the international community in response to the country’s unprecedented floods last year as outstanding.

He said that to make Pakistan’s case on the global stage, the administration used climate diplomacy.

“As Chair of the G77 plus China, we were crucial in establishing the loss and damage fund. He said that the $9 billion in commitments made at the Geneva moot were proof of our skillful diplomacy.