Captain Shaheen Afridi has gifted Quetta Gladiators’ Khawaja Nafi for his brilliant batting against Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the fourth match of PSL9 on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars had set a target of 188 runs which Quetta Gladiators achieved on the first ball of the 20th over.

Gladiators’ Khawaja Nafi played an unbeaten innings of 60 runs, his 31-ball innings included 3 sixes and 4 fours.

However, after the match, Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi gifted his bat to Khawaja Nafi for his excellent batting.

While releasing a video message on social media, Khawaja Nafi said Shaheen Afridi gave me the bat on this innings, I hope I will continue to play such innings in the future.