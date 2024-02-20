ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a request to increase the price of electricity.

A request has been submitted to Nepra to raise the price of electricity for one month under the fuel price adjustment of January by CPPA, in which an increase of 7 rupees 13 paise has been requested in the price of electricity.

It has been stated in the CPPA application that 7 billion 93 crore units of electricity were sold to electricity distribution companies in January.

Nepra will hear the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s request on February 23 and if approved by the authority, consumers may face an additional burden of up to Rs 66 billion and 77 crore.

If the application is approved, it will not apply to K-Electric customers.