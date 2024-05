Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has completed 300 wickets in international cricket.

Shaheen Afridi crossed this milestone in the second T20 match against Ireland.

He took 300 wickets in 145 international matches.

Shaheen Afridi took 113 wickets in Test cricket and 104 wickets in ODI cricket.

Apart from this, Shaheen Afridi has taken 84 wickets in T20 Internationals