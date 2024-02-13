Islamabad: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has expressed the possibility of Shahbaz Sharif becoming the prime minister.

Former Federal Minister Faisal Vawda said in Geo News program Capital Talk that Shahbaz Sharif is more likely to become the Prime Minister.

Speaking in the program, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen said that more members of Tehreek-e-Insaf will not change their loyalties, the people of the constituency will make life difficult for the looters.

Participating in the program, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that unfortunately, no political party is in a position to form the government.