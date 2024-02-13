The US says that it wants to see a full investigation into the allegations of election rigging in Pakistan, and will continue to review it.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press briefing that he would work with the government, which the Pakistani people elected, to see a full investigation into the allegations of fraud.

“There is a need for a thorough investigation into the claims of rigging, want to see an investigation into the irregularities, but we also respect the democratic process,” he said.

He said that he stressed respect for the rule of law, respect for the constitution, free press, vibrant civil society, condemned political and election-related violence, bans on internet, phone service, these measures have made the electoral process Claims of adverse influence, interference, rigging should be thoroughly investigated under the Pakistani legal system.

The spokesperson of the US Department of State said that Pakistan’s legal system will be the first appropriate step for an independent investigation. We believe that this is the step that should be taken. Is.