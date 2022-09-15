In the Astraverse, Shah Rukh Khan might star in his own movie. Ayan Mukerji recommended a spin-off while Mohan’s character was being filmed, saying, “Before the fans were suggesting that, we were also suggesting that ourselves.

We spoke on the sets in 2019 as we shot the segment. As we learned more about the scientist’s personality, we exclaimed, “Yaar, we have work to do.” We must write the scientist’s origin narrative!

We were also vibrating on that frequency, my helpers,” the filmmaker added as a hint that the spin-off would depict the scientist’s early life. The director said, “We are hearing everything and preparing our next steps.

Shiva was played by Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part 1 alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and other actors. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone made a cameo appearance in the film.

The fantasy-based sci-fi drama, which debuted in theatres on September 9, has been breaking numerous box office records. The trilogy will be produced by Ayan Mukerji, who will also create the Astraverse, a universe.