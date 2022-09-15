A significant upgrade to PUBG Mobile is soon to arrive, bringing with it new features, a game mode, and a fresh map. The current and incredibly well-liked Erangel map will receive graphic updates as well as updated areas with the latest version.

Nusa, a new map for PUBG Mobile that is similar to the recently released Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone, is a tropical paradise island. It will be included in version 2.2. Its appearance is depicted in the picture below.

Additionally, if one of your teammates is still alive after you die, a brand-new mechanic called Super Recall enables you to rejoin the battle. Players acting alone will always respawn. There are elevators in every hotel in Telepak Town, and the new map will also include zip lines to make it easier to get between destinations fast.

It can be utilized to conserve energy and flank adversaries. A new two-seater car called the Quad and two new weapons dubbed the NS2000 Shotgun and Tactical Crossbow are also available. The shotgun uses 12 gauge slugs when firing through the sight and 12 gauge rounds when firing from the hip.

The Tactical Crossbow can be used to ignite structures with burning bolts and repair zip lines with ropes. You will be given a choice of 8 skills when you spawn in the new game mode, Gear Front.