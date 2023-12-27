Rawalpindi Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in another case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi is named accused in the May 9 cases and in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi issued an arrest warrant for Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested by RA Bazar police station and Sadar Baruni police station. Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s 15-day detention order has been issued.

According to the police, in the detention orders of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been asked to investigate the May 9 incidents.

The Supreme Court approved the bail of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case

Shah Mehmood Qureshi says that I am being arrested in a false case, I am innocent, I am being targeted for political revenge.

It should be remembered that the Supreme Court has approved the bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case, but his release from jail has not been possible yet.