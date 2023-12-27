In the world of global finance, currency exchange rates play a pivotal role, in impacting international trade, investments, and economies. As of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the currency exchange rates in Pakistan’s local and open markets have been observed and recorded, shedding light on the values of various foreign currencies against the Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee (USD to PKR):

Buying Rate: Rs 282.7

Selling Rate: Rs 285.2

Note: Rates are indicative and subject to fluctuations based on market conditions.

The fluctuation of exchange rates against the Pakistani Rupee remains an essential aspect for traders, businesses, and individuals engaged in international transactions. Here’s a snapshot of the exchange rates for various foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market:

Euro (EUR to PKR): Buying Rate: Rs 310

Selling Rate: Rs 313 UK Pound Sterling (GBP to PKR): Buying Rate: Rs 310

Selling Rate: Rs 313 U.A.E Dirham (AED to PKR): Buying Rate: Rs 77.8

Selling Rate: Rs 78.5 Saudi Riyal (SAR to PKR): Buying Rate: Rs 75.7

Selling Rate: Rs 76.7 Australian Dollar (AUD to PKR): Buying Rate: Rs 188

Selling Rate: Rs 190

…and many more.

Note: The rates listed are based on data available as of 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to market fluctuations.

Currency values are influenced by a myriad of factors including economic indicators, geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and market sentiment. These rates are instrumental in guiding businesses involved in international trade and investors seeking opportunities in foreign markets.

It’s important to note that exchange rates can vary between different locations and financial institutions within Pakistan. Therefore, individuals engaged in foreign currency transactions are advised to stay updated with the latest rates from reliable sources and consider seeking advice from financial experts before making any significant transactions.

Stay tuned for regular updates on currency exchange rates and market trends as they unfold, impacting the financial landscape in Pakistan and beyond.