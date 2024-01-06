Multan: The Appellate Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood.

Multan Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar delivered the verdict in which he rejected the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi by the RO.

Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of nomination papers in NA 150, 151, and PP 218, PP 219 were rejected by the Tribunal.

However, the Appellate Tribunal accepted the appeals of Shah Mahmood’s daughter Mehrabano and son Zain Qureshi.

On the other hand, a hearing was held in Peshawar on the appeal of PTI leader and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in which the Election Tribunal approved Asad Qaiser’s appeal and declared his papers valid.