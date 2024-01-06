Karachi: Gas supply decreased in the last days of the week as the severity of the cold increased.

According to consumers, due to the increase in consumption in Balochistan, the gas shortage has increased in different areas of Karachi, and in some areas, gas disappears before 11 pm, while in some areas even in the afternoon.

Consumers say that gas supply is affected in different parts of Sadar, Defence, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Allahwala Town, Gulshan, Manzoor Colony, Qayyumabad, and Scheme 33 in the city.

According to the sources, the supply is also affected due to the non-stopping of gas supply to the fertilizer factories this year, the supply improves from the beginning of the week when the gas is not supplied to the factories on Saturdays and Sundays.