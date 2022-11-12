MELBOURNE: No matter what happens when Pakistan plays England in the Twenty20 World Cup final on Sunday at the MCG, Shadab Khan will always have a memorable tournament. The 24-year-old all-rounder, who was a star with both bat and ball, rescued Pakistan’s sagging campaign when it seemed all was lost.

Shadab saved them with three wickets against the Netherlands, giving them their first victory after last-ball losses against India and Zimbabwe.Then, during his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa, he showed up with a scorching 22-ball 52 and bowling figures of 2-16.

Pakistan gained entry into the semifinals thanks to the Proteas’ subsequent shocking loss to the Netherlands.If Pakistan defeats England in the championship game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shadab Khan, who has been shortlisted for player of the tournament, is certain to take home the trophy.

When Shadab is mentioned by teammates or coaches, they all allude to the same thing.The squad needs his enthusiasm, the captain Babar Azam remarked. Shadab’s dedication and unrelenting vigour, whether in practise or games, sparked Pakistan’s flagging World Cup performance.

Fire and instinct

Shadab’s origins in cricket were modest, like many other Pakistani players.He grew up playing cricket on the unimproved fields of Punjab province’s Mianwali region, a rural settlement near the banks of the Indus River.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister and legendary cricketer, as well as Misbah-ul-Haq, a former captain, reside there as well. Shadab, according to those who know him well, has always been tenacious in his determination.