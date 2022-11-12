Shah Rukh Khan’s fame will never wane. Even a single look of him sends fans wild. King Khan was recently photographed at Mumbai’s private airport while hiding under an umbrella. In order to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair, he took a flight to Sharjah.

There is no question that SRK’s fan base is not just widespread in India but also around the world. He has, in fact, been absent from the big screen for a while. Fans, however, are incredibly excited about the upcoming movies.

At the Expo Centre in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, during the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in 2022. He was questioned about his impending releases at the event. King Khan responded that he shouldn’t be worried because they are all going to be blockbuster movies. He went on to explain why his claim is not “arrogant.”

He went on to say that this is the belief he sleeps with and the belief that drives a 57-year-old to perform daredevil acts and put in 18 hours a day of work. “I wouldn’t be able to accomplish it if I didn’t have the conviction that I am creating a product that many people will find appealing.

The actor remembered having the same level of self-assurance when he was a youngster. He recalled aceing his math test and performing excellently, but as a result, he only received 3 out of 100. Shah Rukh discussed the inherent unpredictability of a movie’s success.

He remarked, “That also happens occasionally with movies. I actually make a 0. There are moments when my efforts are noticed, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge occurs.