Experts have warned of possible cancer-related deaths due to the machines we use every day.

According to experts, this is due to the large amounts of cancer-causing chemicals and fire retardants contained in these items.

Kitchen utensils, electrical appliances and coffee machines are known to be made from recycled plastic that is made by melting colored materials together, which makes the plastic look ugly.

As a result, plastic manufacturers usually add a dye called carbon black to give the plastic a permanent black color.

Various studies have shown that carbon black contains several compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are carcinogenic, meaning they cause cancer.

For this reason, the International Agency for Research on Cancer declared carbon black a carcinogen in 2020 despite very limited evidence of effects on human health.