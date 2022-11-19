Seven terrorists from outlawed groups were apprehended on Saturday in various operations carried out by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) across Punjab.

The terrorists who were apprehended, according to a CTD spokeswoman, were Zahid Khan, Abdullah, Nouman, Akram, Siddque, Ahsan, and Shoaib.

Additionally, 29 persons were questioned on suspicion while explosives, weapons, and prohibited literature were found in the terrorists’ hands.

According to a CTD official, 461 combing operations were conducted over the course of the previous seven days, and five cases were filed against the suspects who were apprehended.

In addition, 21,000 persons were screened, and 55 suspects were detained as a result of the activities.