ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the official go-ahead to organise a rally in the Capital, but with 35 requirements.According to Ali Nawaz Awan, the party’s head, PTI has been granted permission to organise a nonviolent protest in Islamabad.

35 terms of a deal were agreed upon between the PTI and the Islamabad government.The NOC for the PTI’s rally from Koral Chowk to Chak Beili Rawat was given on Saturday by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.The PTI was warned by the Islamabad DC that their demonstration was not permitted to deviate from the predetermined itinerary.

The NOC will ultimately be cancelled if the rally deviates from its course, the DC continued.Beforehand, PTI had requested permission to organise a demonstration at Koral Chowk in a letter to the deputy commissioner of Islamabad. On Saturday, Ali Nawaz Awan, the PTI President (Islamabad Chapter), prepared a letter and sent it to the deputy commissioner of Islamabad. He asked the government to provide the PTI a No Objection Certificate so they could stage a nonviolent rally near Koral Chowk.

According to the DC, the implementation of Sec. 144 prevents rallies.He gave the PTI leadership a warning that if they broke the law, legal action would be taken against them. No one will be permitted to impose law on his own, he declared, adding that in order to go to Rawalpindi, the PTI marchers would have to pass through Rawat, Islamabad.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the federal capital, on the other hand, on Saturday presented a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the protest and long march by PTI and suggested requesting financial guarantees from PTI.The IG of Islamabad claimed that the PTI broke the terms of the agreement during the previous march. The report also included Ali Amin Gandapur’s and other PTI leaders’ heated utterances.