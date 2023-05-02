RAWALPINDI: Throughout numerous intelligence-based operations (IBO) in the nation’s northwest bordering Afghanistan, three terrorists were killed and seven were captured.

Security forces reportedly killed three terrorists in two intelligence-based operations in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, according to an ISPR press release. In the operations that were conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts, two militants were also hurt.

A similar occurrence occurred on Monday when Pakistani security forces detained seven terrorists in the North Waziristan district, including their leader Mehtab alias Lala.

In North Waziristan’s Miran Shah neighbourhood, armed forces detained the individuals during an operation. The terrorists who were apprehended belonged to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur gang and were engaged in numerous acts of terrorism, including the targeted murder of members of the security forces.

Meanwhile, locals praised security forces for carrying out the successful operation and gave them their full support in eradicating the threat of terrorism.