Kurram Security Forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the general area of Dogar, Kurram District, following confirmed reports regarding the presence of Khawarij militants linked to the Indian proxy network, Fitna al-Khawarij.

During the intense exchange of fire, seven Indian-sponsored Khawarij were neutralized after effective engagement by Pakistani troops. However, the nation suffered a great loss as Captain Noman Saleem (age 24, resident of District Mianwali) — a brave young Medical Officer who fearlessly fought alongside his comrades — embraced Shahadat along with five other valiant soldiers.

The soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty include:

Havildar Amjad Ali (age 39, District Swabi)

(age 39, District Swabi) Naik Waqas Ahmad (age 36, District Rawalpindi)

(age 36, District Rawalpindi) Sepoy Aijaz Ali (age 23, District Shikarpur)

(age 23, District Shikarpur) Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (age 23, District Jhelum)

(age 23, District Jhelum) Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (age 32, District Khairpur)

Following the operation, sanitization of the area is underway to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining militants.

Security Forces reaffirmed their resolve that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue with full force to eradicate all forms of foreign-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.

The sacrifices of these brave sons of the soil stand as a testament to the nation’s unyielding determination against terrorism and extremism.