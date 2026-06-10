ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday extended its austerity drive and fuel conservation measures until June 30, while also revising business operating hours across the country, according to an official statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Fuel Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures, which reviewed exemptions requested by various ministries and divisions and finalised its recommendations.

The committee decided that consular attestation services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its liaison offices in Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Gujrat, and Lahore will remain open on Fridays to facilitate the public.