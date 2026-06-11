Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was met by senior politician and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

According to the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister paid tribute to senior politician Ghulam Ahmed Bilour for his valuable political services to the country as a former parliamentarian. The meeting also discussed matters of overall political and other interest of the country.

In addition, Members of the National Assembly Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Riazul Haq, Shahid Usman, and Babar Nawaz Khan met the Prime Minister separately.

According to the media wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, in the meeting, the members of the National Assembly apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of the constituency affairs and ongoing development and welfare projects.

They also presented suggestions for new projects in the respective constituencies on this occasion. The meeting also discussed matters of overall political and other interest of the constituency.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal were also present in the meeting.