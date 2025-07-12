Senior Pakistani showbiz actor Syed Muhammad Ahmed has revealed the delayed payment of remuneration in the showbiz industry.

Actor Muhammad Ahmed has released a video message on social media in which he opened the floodgates regarding the remuneration of production houses. He said that in every project, production houses try to make actors ask for money from them like beggars.

The senior actor said that earlier it was considered wrong to talk about remuneration and it is still considered wrong, but now artists are raising their voices against it. He said that production houses make artists work till 1 am instead of 9 pm and artists have to work even if they don’t want to, but when it comes to payment of remuneration, a delay of 5 to 6 months has become common.

He said that even after months of delay in payment of remuneration, actors have to ask for money like beggars by explaining their circumstances, when they go and get a check and that too is given as a favor.

Syed Muhammad Ahmed said that the issues related to remuneration have now become serious in our industry and now the biggest need of the hour is money for which it has become necessary to raise our voice.