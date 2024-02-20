Peshawar: Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan has decided to approach the High Court against the closure of social networking website X.

Ali Muhammad Khan said in a statement that today is the fourth day of the closure of the social media platform ‘X’, today I am going to challenge this dictatorial act of the fascist government as a lawyer in the Islamabad High Court because this dictatorship is not acceptable. Is.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that freedom of expression is a basic human right, in the modern era, these last-century tactics of dictatorship are not going to work, blocking the internet or social media platforms is not the solution to the problems, the mandate of the people is to the people. It will have to be returned, the people will speak the truth, let the truth come out