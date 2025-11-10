ISLAMABAD:

The Senate session, which was scheduled to begin at 11 am, started almost an hour late. The drfat of 27th Constitutional Amendment and Joint Committee’s report were presented before the House by Senator Farooq H. Naek and the Minister for Law for discussion.

On Sunday, the joint committee of the Senate and National Assembly on Law and Justice has approved amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution following detailed consultations.

According to parliamentary sources, consensus was also reached on the establishment of constitutional courts and other key provisions.

During the joint session of the Senate and National Assembly’s standing committees on law and justice, coalition parties presented three additional amendments.

Sources said that discussions on the draft of the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment have been completed, and a final decision on the additional amendments is expected by tomorrow.

Committees on 27th Amendment will complete discussion today, says Farooq Naek

The Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) also submitted their proposed amendments, sources added.

The parliamentary sources revealed that the government sought more time to review ANP’s proposal to change the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and BNP’s amendment seeking an increase in provincial assembly seats for Balochistan.

Both proposals will be reconsidered, and final decision is expected by tomorrow.

Following extensive discussions, the committee approved the amendments to Article 243 and also endorsed a clause granting lifetime immunity to the President.

Additionally, the joint parliamentary committee approved the establishment of constitutional courts and passed an amendment extending the time limit for pending case decisions from six months to one year. Cases not pursued within a year will be considered resolved, sources said.