ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has successfully destroyed four drones sent by the Afghan Taliban on the Balochistan border, while the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has warned that any provocation against Pakistan will be met with a prompt, decisive and forceful response.

According to the ISPR, on June 30, the Afghan Taliban sent four primitive drones towards the Balochistan border, which were identified by Pakistan’s robust air defense system in time.

Security forces, using modern defense capabilities, destroyed all four drones in the air, completely foiling the enemy’s plan.

According to the Pakistan Army spokesperson, this operation was part of the continuation of the patronage of terrorist organizations, however, Pakistan’s defensive preparedness and timely response prevented any possible damage.

The ISPR said in its statement that these actions by the Afghan Taliban are a failed attempt to mislead their people, while the Afghan people are already suffering severe hardships due to the policies of the Taliban government.