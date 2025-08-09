Security forces have killed another 14 Indian sponsored terrorists during sanitisation operation in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night between August 8 and 9 following the successful engagements by security forces in area of Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan on August 7-8.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The number of khwarij killed in two days has risen to forty seven.

The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan, the military’s media wing said.

Earlier, 33 Indian sponsored terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Sambaza area of Zhob District in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. A large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered.

President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to security forces for killing 33 Indian sponsored Khwarij in an operation in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement on Friday, he applauded the courage, skill and timely action of security forces in defending the motherland.

The President said the entire nation is proud of its brave forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them to extirpate the menace of terrorism.

He vowed that every attempt to infiltrate Pakistani soil will be met with a befitting response.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting and taking action against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from the Pak-Afghan border in the Zhob district.

In a statement, he commended the security forces for killing 33 Khawarij terrorists during the operation.

The prime minister said brave personnel of the security forces risked their lives to thwart terrorists’ infiltration attempt and foiled their nefarious designs. He said the entire nation stands with the security forces.