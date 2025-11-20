Security forces have killed 23 Indian sponsored terrorists in two separate engagements in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the operations against the “Fitna Al Khwarij” were conducted on November 19.

A targeted operation was conducted by in an area of Kurram after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, the troops effectively engaged the militants’ location and after an intense fire exchange, twelve “khwarij” were eliminated.

Capitalising on intelligence with respect to presence of another group of terrorists, in same area, in another intelligence based operation, own troops successfully neutralized eleven more militants.

ISPR said sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces have killed four terrorists of the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, these operations were carried out on November 17 and 18. An intelligence-based operation was carried out on information about the presence of Khawarij in Bajaur. A foreign terrorist was sent to hell in a fierce exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, two Khawarij were also killed during operations in the Spin Wam and Zakir Khel areas of North Waziristan.

It said a foreigner was killed in another operation in Dera Ismail Khan. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain Khawarij. The slain Khawarij were involved in several acts of terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for various successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Bajaur District, North Waziristan District and Dera Ismail Khan District.

Shahbaz Sharif praised the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in these operations and said that under the vision of determination and stability, the security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation stands with Pakistan’s forces in this war against terrorism.