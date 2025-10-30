RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed eighteen terrorists belonging to India proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, in two separate operations conducted on October 28 and 29 in Balochistan.The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Chiltan Mountains, Quetta district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored terrorists were eliminated

In another IBO conducted in general area Buleda, Kech district, a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully neutralized.Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” ISPR said in a statement.Earlier, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dogar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district following confirmed reports about the presence of militants linked to Fitna al Khwarij, an Indian-backed proxy group.