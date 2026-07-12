Security forces eliminated three more terrorists belonging to India’s proxy Fitna al-Khawarij during the ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan, security sources said on Sunday.

The sources told Geo News that the total number of terrorists killed has risen to 67 in the current operation, while overall, 105 have been gunned down since June 5.

The operation was launched in the aftermath of the attack on the Mangi Dam police station in Ziarat and is being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), and Balochistan Police, the sources had said earlier.

While security forces inflicted heavy losses on terrorists in ongoing operations, 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

The operation in Balochistan will continue until the last militant is eliminated, the security sources had said.

Speaking on the terrorist attack in Ziarat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had on Wednesday said that India-backed terrorists attacked the checkpoint, but police personnel fought the terrorists bravely and killed 15 militants during the initial engagement.

The military spokesperson said nine police personnel embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, adding that militants had taken police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting what it said were terrorist hideouts across the border. According to Pakistani authorities, the operation killed scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injured hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts. Over 200 Taliban fighters and allied militants were killed, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the country.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.