PESHAWAR: Security forces have foiled a major terrorist attack in South Waziristan by destroying an explosives-laden vehicle allegedly intended for a suicide bombing, while reports of warning leaflets dropped from helicopters in the area have caused concern among residents.

According to security sources, the intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Ghwai Khwa area of Lower South Waziristan near Wana. Officials released a video claiming that a drone strike targeted a suspected suicide vehicle after it had been kept under surveillance for three days.

Security sources further said the vehicle was allegedly being used by a militant commander identified as Fateh and was believed to be destined for an attack on military installations. They said forces deliberately waited until the vehicle had moved away from populated areas before carrying out the strike to avoid civilian casualties. Besides the residence of former MNA Ali Wazir, the area is also home to former Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector General of Police Saeed Wazir, who has served in several senior positions, including as IG and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.

The sources added that the operation destroyed the explosives-laden vehicle and a motorcycle, killed one suspected militant and injured five others.

According to the security officials, the successful operation prevented what they described as a major terrorist attack and demonstrated the forces’ continued efforts against militant groups.

However, the claims made by security sources could not be independently verified.

Helicopter-dropped leaflets raise concerns

Separately, local sources said helicopters dropped leaflets across the same area warning residents not to use vehicles after sunset. According to the reported contents of the leaflets, any vehicle moving in the area after dark could be targeted by drone strikes, with responsibility for any resulting damage falling on those travelling.

Local residents said the warnings have created fear and uncertainty in the area. However, authorities have not issued any official statement confirming the leaflet campaign or explaining its purpose.