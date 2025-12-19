The security agencies have dealt a major blow to the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) by arresting the group’s spokesman, terrorist Khawarij Sultan Aziz Azzam, sources confirmed.

According to officials, Sultan Aziz Azzam, the spokesperson of ISIS-K and founder of the group’s official media wing, the Al-Azaim Foundation, was taken into custody during an intelligence-led operation.

The Al-Azaim Foundation is considered a key platform for ISIS-K’s recruitment and propaganda activities.

Following the arrest of Sultan Aziz Azzam, the group’s media operations have reportedly been suspended.

Pakistani authorities have carried out several high-profile arrests against ISIS-K operatives in recent months.

The arrest of ISIS-K spokesman Sultan Aziz Azzam on May 16, 2025, has also been highlighted in the 16th report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team.