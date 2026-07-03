A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 booster vaccine not only provides protection against the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) but may also help build immunity against possible new coronaviruses that could be transmitted from animals to humans in the future.

According to researchers at the University of Cambridge, antibodies produced by the Covid vaccine are capable of recognizing not only different types of the current virus, but also coronaviruses found in some animals that could become epidemics in the future.

Co-author of the study, Grace West, said she expected the Covid vaccine to be effective against current variants. However, she was surprised to learn that it could also protect against some animal coronaviruses that have the potential to become future pandemics.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 13 billion doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered worldwide, which has played a significant role in significantly reducing hospitalizations and deaths.