As the Supreme Court heard the case of the former federal minister Faisal Vawda challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s lifelong ban on him, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the court commented that another falsehood of the PTI politician had been exposed (ECP).

The top court judge made the statement while listening to a petition against the ECP decision made in the dual nationality issue that was submitted by the former MNA.The petition was considered by a three-member bench presided over by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Justice Ayesha Malik then commented that the passport that had been cancelled and on which the attorney was relying had expired in 2015 and had only been presented to the RO in 2018.”The existing passport is cancelled when you acquire the new one. She questioned how a passport cancellation could serve as proof of losing one’s nationality.

CJP Bandial responded by stating that the situation has taken a serious turn.Then, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah declared, “Faisal Vawda’s latest falsehood has been exposed.”The legal representative for Faisal Vawda said that the PTI leader’s lack of a passport from any other nation was stated in the affidavit.

Justice Mansoor responded by stating that the purpose of the affidavit was to determine the candidate’s dual nationality.Justice Ayesha observed that the passport’s registration number differed from the one that was revoked, indicating that a new travel document was issued.

Vawda’s attorney reaffirmed that the ECP has the authority to permanently disqualify a member. The supreme court, according to Justice Mansoor, has the power to impose a lifetime ban.After Wasim Sajjad requested extra time for planning, the hearing was later postponed for two weeks.