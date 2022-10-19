LAHORE: In a letter to the Asian Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its disapproval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah’s unilateral pronouncement that the event will take place at a neutral site.

The BCCI’s declaration that the Indian team would not visit Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup prompted the PCB to also ask for an urgent meeting of the ACC. Following the 91st annual general meeting of the BCCI, Shah, who is also the ACC president, said, “Neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have agreed that we would not travel to Pakistan.

“Now, the PCB demanded an explanation for the BCCI official’s remarks.ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is slated for next year, according to sources, and PCB has threatened to skip it. The mega tournament is scheduled to take place in India in October and November of 2020.

Sources further asserted that PCB has the choice to exit ACC. According to the PCB’s letter, ACC is the forum to resolve this dispute.It’s important to remember that India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013, and that country hasn’t visited Pakistan since 2008. In addition, the most recent bilateral series between the bitter rivals was in 2012 when Pakistan visited India.