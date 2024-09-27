New York: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that the two-state solution of Palestine remains firm on its position and is building an international alliance to implement it, the first meeting of which will be held in Riyadh.

This was announced by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan while addressing a meeting of ministers of several countries in New York.

The Saudi Foreign Minister further said that today, together with Arab Islamic nations and European partners, we announce the establishment of an international coalition for the implementation of a two-state solution for Palestine and invite you all to join it.

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan added that the first meeting of this alliance will be held soon in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister did not give more details about the international alliance, but he definitely initiated the formation of this alliance.

The Saudi Foreign Minister condemned the devastating human rights crisis in Gaza and the serious violations of human rights by the Israeli forces in the West Bank, describing the Israeli aggression as part of the wider policy of occupation of Palestine and violent extremism.

Faisal bin Farhan added that Israel cannot justify the killing of thousands of civilians, systematic destruction, forced displacement, use of starvation as a weapon of war and sexual violence even under the guise of self-defense.