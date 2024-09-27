Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who embraced the path of Islam after rejecting the glare of Bollywood, has made a surprising revelation about her personal life.

Sana Khan told Rubina Duleek’s podcast that her husband Mufti Anas’ relationship came to her through a voice note from Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Sana Khan said that Maulana Tariq Jameel said in a voice note that she should think about marriage and Mufti Anas relationship. At first she was shocked but later she spoke to Mufti Anas about it.

He also told that Mufti Anas is 7 years younger than him, on which Mufti Anas said that this is the Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ because the Holy Prophet ﷺ also married Hazrat Khadija who was 15 years older than him.

Sana Khan left Bollywood in 2020 and married Mufti Anas in 2021. Now she is living a happy married life and a son has been born to her, who has been named Tariq Jameel.