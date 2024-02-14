National cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has resigned from the captaincy of Quetta Gladiators.

According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed Bakshiit player will be in action in PSL 9 and will represent Quetta Gladiators.

Sources say that Sarfraz Ahmed resigned from the captaincy at the suggestion of coach Shane Watson.

According to sources, Riley Russo has been appointed as the new captain of Quetta Gladiators for PSL Season 9 while Saud Shakeel will be the vice-captain.

It should be noted that the owner of Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Umar, told Geo News in a special conversation that Sarfaraz Ahmed himself wants to take a break from the captaincy of the team. Coach Shane Watson will take the opinion of the team management and decide the new captain.

It should be remembered that PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 title under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, while the Quetta Gladiators team played the final in 2016 and 2017.