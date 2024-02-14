Former British Prime Minister and current Foreign Minister David Cameron says that the leaders of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, which is fighting against Israel, should leave Gaza.

Speaking in the House of Lords, David Cameron said that the government has always supported the two-state solution for Palestine and recognizing Palestine on this occasion is also part of that policy.

He said that Britain has also consulted its allies in this regard, but Britain is an independent country with its own foreign policy which is presented by the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to the Parliament.

The British Foreign Minister said that the two-state solution of Palestine is not a gift to Hamas. Through the two-state solution, the Palestinians should be given a better future while Israel should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip with aid supplies.

David Cameron said that Israel has every right to defend itself, but Israel should also abide by international laws.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, such news came out that the British government has decided to recognize Palestine as a state, which was severely criticized by the British opposition leaders and the government was demanded to do away with this issue. But an explanation should be presented in the parliament