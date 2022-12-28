In the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, confusion arose at the start of the third day of play when Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha were unable to take the field because of the flu. Rizwan, the Test vice-captain, would typically assume leadership in Babar’s absence, however due to Rizwan’s unavailability from the team, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rizwan’s replacement in the playing XI, and Rizwan shared the captaincy responsibilities.

The Men in Green management announced that Mohammad Rizwan, the replacement fielder, would be in control in Babar’s absence before to the commencement of the day’s play. A substitute fielder cannot, however, lead the team, under International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations. In accordance with the regulations, Pakistani management chose to formally designate Sarfaraz as the replacement captain.

Rizwan was unable to take reviews while still performing his duties, which included establishing the field and changing the bowling order, all of which are compliant with ICC regulations. Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former Pakistan captain, was chosen to be in charge of conducting the reviews in an effort to break any ICC rules.

The event was discovered after Devon Conway was dismissed by Nauman Ali on 92 runs during the 53rd over after Sarfaraz Ahmed, not Rizwan, had taken a successful review.