Office: G8/4 Islamabad

Sardar Khan Niazi was born in a well-respected family of Mianwali

district. He holds a MS Master level degree in journalism. He stepped into

the field of journalism in 1994 and soon made his marked himself among

the best journalists of the country. His first major achievement in the field was the successful

publishing of the Zindagi digest. He started an evening newspaper by the name of “Pak Watan”

which gained mass popularity in a short time. Sardar Khan Niazi is the Chief Editor and Publisher

of Daily Pakistan, Daily the Patriot, Daily Pak Watan, Daily Action, Daily Nawa-e-Nawabshah,

Monthly Naya Rukh. Sardar Khan Niazi has received many awards for writing columns on issues

concerning national interest. SK Niazi also acts as the Chairman of Roze TV channel, and Chairman

of SK Group of Companies (registered and established by his father late Ghulam Hassan Khan,

which according to Gallup 2008–09 Survey enjoys 23rd ranking among the biggest Business

Groups of Pakistan). SK Niazi is the chairman of the Supportive Kin of Nation Trust (SKN Trust)

which is self-Supportive trust.

Sardar Khan Niazi received the Tamgh-i-Imtiaz on behalf of his services in Journalism. Dr. Abdul

Qadeer Khan acknowledged SK Niazi’s services related to the nuclear program and awarded a

gold medal. In recognition of his services for raising voice against corruption National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) awarded him a special award. Sardar Khan Niazi and his Media

Group is also the member of CPNE, APNS and PBA.

 Sardar Khan niazi hold following portfolios:

Positions:

CHAIRMAN

 ROZE (PVT) LTD

 ROZE EXCEL

 SKN TRUST

 PARADISECITY (PVT)LTD

 RAFAY MALL

 SK DEVELOPER

 CHUNGPA CHINESS RESTURENT

CHIEF EDITOR

 Pakistan group of newspaper

 DAILY PAKISTAN (Islamabad,Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Peshawar)

 NAYA RUKH ( Karachi )

 DAILY THE ACTIONS ( Karachi )

 NAWAE NAWAB SHAH ( Nawab Shah )

 MERA PAK WATAN ( Rawalpindi )

 DAILY THE PATRIOT ( Islamabad )

 ROZE (PVT) LTD (ROZE NEWS)

After achieving good reputation in the print media, Sardar Khan Niazi launched “Roze TV News

Channel” in the Electronic Media industry in 2013. Roze Tv stands for the youth, fairness, truth,

democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, people’s rights and country. The Media group under

the capable and spectacular leadership of Sardar Khan Niazi, has always stood for the journalistic

principles and ethics. Roze TV has number of shows/programs for the young generation to give

them opportunity for expressing themselves. It gives youth hope and opportunity, for which it

has been aspiring for decades. That’s slogan is “Nojawnoo Kaa Roze” (channel of the youth).

The channel wants to promote the business and trade culture the economy cannot grow. If we

want to see the development we must focus on the economy, and in this regard, the media has

encourage the domestic and the foreign investors to come and tries to promote the positive

image of the country so that investors could come to Pakistan.

The Channel has excellent distribution and is visible not only with various regions of the world.

Roze Tv is known for a center-right news policy orientation which mirrors the majority of sociopolitical-economic views of the Pakistani people. However at the same time the channel is known

for an unbiased approach towards news, and (unlike some competitors) has stayed away from

serious controversy. Roze Tv is known for quality programming, and relies upon veritable heavyweights of Pakistani media to settle its position as a reputable media outlet.

Roze Tv caters to all tastes by providing four programming features in the form of news, current

affairs, entertainment and infotainment. It broadcasts directly to the PakSat satellite with a

footprint of over 74 countries.

 Roze Excel: Pakistan’s First Education Channel:

Roze Excel is a pioneering education channel in Pakistan, dedicated to providing high-quality educational

content to students across the country. As the first education channel in Pakistan, Roze Excel is

revolutionizing the way education is delivered and accessed.

Key Highlights:

o Pakistan’s First Education Channel: Pioneering educational content for students across

the country

o Comprehensive Education: Covering a wide range of subjects and fields

o Innovative Learning: Engaging and interactive content to enhance learning experience

o Accessible Education: Making quality education accessible to students from all

backgrounds.

 SKN Trust (pvt) Ltd:

The Trust’s services range from establishing first ever dialysis center in Pakistan, to extending

financial help to victims of Ojhri 1985 camp earthquake of 2005, and recent flooding victims in

Pakistan. The SKN Trust set up camps for IDP’s of Swat on all Stations. Sk Niazi personally visited

all the camps to supervise provision of food and medicines. SKN Trust has become a beacon of

hope for many individuals and communities. Here are some of the key services provided by SKN

Trust:

o SKN Trust has established a dialysis center that provides essential healthcare services to

the community.

o The trust has been actively involved in providing financial and material assistance to

victims of various disasters

o Ojri Camp Disaster (1985): SK Trust extended financial help to the victims of the Ojri Camp

disaster, providing them with much-needed relief.

o 2005 Earthquake: The trust provided assistance to those affected by the devastating

earthquake that struck Pakistan.

o Flood Victims: SKN Trust has been working tirelessly to provide aid to flood victims in

Pakistan, setting up camps and providing essential supplies.

o IDP Support: The trust has been providing support to internally displaced persons (IDPs)

from Swat and other areas, including Setting up camps and essential services to IDPs. The

trust has been ensuring the provision of food, medicine, and other essential items to IDPs.

Personal supervision: Sardar Khan Niazi, the founder of SKN Trust, has personally

visited IDP camps to supervise the delivery of aid and ensure that those in need are

receiving the support they require.

SK Niazi is a renowned developer, leading the charge in transforming the landscape of Pakistan

through innovative projects. One of his flagship developments is Paradise City and Rafay Mall a

biggest mall in the town. Both are the state-of-the-art project that is revolutionizing the concept

of urban living in the country. Through his development projects, SK Niazi is making a significant

impact in Pakistan’s development, creating opportunities for economic growth and improving the

quality of life for its citizens.