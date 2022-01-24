Leading transgender activist Sarah Gill has become the country’s first transgender doctor. Dr Gill received her education from Jinnah Medical and Dental College (JMDC) Karachi. She cleared the MBBS (Final) exam from JMDC and became the first transgender doctor in Pakistan.

JMDC is an affiliate of Karachi University. Dr Gill is also working for an NGO working for the welfare of the transgender community in Pakistan. “I am proud to be the first transgender doctor in Pakistan,” She said. “I will work for the welfare of my community,” she added.

More than an individual achievement, this feat is exemplary for the entire transgender community. Dr Gill has shown transgender persons a different path. They do not have to resort to dancing, prostitution or begging to make ends meet and can instead be brave enough to opt for various other vocations. It is also the first step for all of us as a society to acknowledge and integrate transgender persons within our communities and structures. Such acceptance, respect and empathy will go a long way in trying to create a more inclusive and peaceful environment.

It will indeed take time for society to noramlise itself to this but it must happen nonetheless. Pakistan needs to focus on creating an inclusive environment — one that consciously evolves to meet the changing needs of all its members. Through recognition and support, the transgender community can become active and responsible citizens.

The activist said that like everywhere, there is a generational shift in the khwaja sira community too.

“They wanted to do something and they’re passionate about it,” she said. “They are okay with the dance functions but wanted to use their earnings either for education or for their own goals.”

It has been 10 years since the movement began for the trans community. Sarah said the community has accepted change and letting young khwaja sira people do what they want.

Sarah Gill vowed to work for the welfare of the trans community and said she won’t be the last transgender doctor.

“This is just the beginning; there will be many more Sarahs,” she said. “This is the trend that just started and I have set my goal to the national award now.”

The landmark was appreciated and praised by people from all walks of life in Pakistan. It was good to see on social media that most people extended good wishes to Pakistan’s first transgender MBBS doctor.

It was also one of the top trends in Pakistan on Twitter. Thousands of tweets paid homage to young Sara Gill shunning the stigma of being transgender.

“Sarah Gull, a #transgender person, made history by becoming Pakistan’s first transgender doctor. She passed her final professional examination of MBBS from the Jinnah Medical & Dental College in Karachi”.

The Trans community in Pakistan is needed to be given more chances so that they will become a responsible citizen for Pakistan who would contribute to the progress of the country.