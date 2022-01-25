By Asif Mahmood

Shahzad Akbar has resigned. He was having one of the most important portfolios of the current regime. The resignation of the a person working as Advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability and Interior is not that simple a thing to be side stepped so conveniently. Despite the fact Mr. Fawad Chaudhry, another top man from the ruling coterie has come to rescue his friend stating “You worked under tremendous pressure” it is not sure whether he worked under tremendous pressure or he actually had to resign under the tremendous pressure.

The language of the tweet suggests that Mr. Akbar has resigned himself but our political history speaks volumes of the fact that such kind of resignations are not tendered voluntarily , they are actually a product under coercion or under the command or order by the man at top. However for a face saving in the public the considered person is graciously provided with the opportunity to announce that resignation by himself. So it is not that easy to decide whether or not it is a resignation under tremendous pressure.

Shehzad Akbar unlike of many of his colleagues in the power corridor enjoys a good repute once, thanks to his role against Drone Attacks. When he was assigned the job he has resigned , it was aptly expected that he will deliver at least up to the level of satisfaction. However the fact is not denied that all hopes attached to his acumen are down to dust. He is absolutely failed to fulfill the job.

Interestingly at the same time one cannot side step the brutal fact that this failure is a failure in totality. It is not Mr. Akbar who is failed to achieve the required results , it is the government who is failed to deliver something of substantive on any front.

If the PM opines that Mr. Akbar is failed in bringing Nawaz to the task , the question is : Who actually let Nawaz leave the country? None other than Asad Omar has categorically stated that Imran Khan himself was responsible to let Nawaz go abroad.

Nevertheless, there is another explanation of the current episode. It can also be said that this resignation is an aftershock of the diatribe Mr. PM has delivered the other day. What Mr. PM said was more than clear in terms of “ TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN”. The resignation might be considered as a repost to the said diatribe.