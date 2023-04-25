Bollywood fans in Mumbai are in awe after seeing Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reunite in a heartwarming scene. The two were seen attending a friend’s party, and during one of their fun exchanges, Salman Khan burst out laughing.

Sangeeta Bijlani can be seen jokingly hitting Salman Khan in the face in a video that has since gone viral on social media. Fans are speculating about the likelihood of a revived romance between the ex-flings, who dated back in the late 80s and early 90s, in the wake of the romantic moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Salman and Sangeeta have remained close friends over the years despite their breakup. Fans are now left to question if there is more than just friendship blooming between the two after this most recent reunion. However, we’ll have to wait till the stars themselves make an official announcement.